22
Menu
News

Even football has substitutions, Akufo-Addo must conduct reshuffle - Kwabena Agyapong

Video Archive
Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, NPP former General Secretary has described as novel the fact that President Akufo-Addo has not "done any major changes" in his administration.

There have been numerous calls for the President to consider reshuffling his ministers, especially the ones who are deemed incompetent and are not discharging their duties as expected.

On Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', host Kwami Sefa Kayi asked Kwabena Agyepong who was his guest on the show if the President should reshuffle his appointees.

Answering, he said: "I'm a bit surprised because even in football teams during half times there are changes. It's pretty novel. It's something that doesn't normally happen; to have a government run for six years without major changes, but that is for the President to do, it is not for me, I mean he is an experienced person".

Listen to his full response in the video below

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
My father can buy whatever he want - Cheddar's son to critics
I'm disappointed in Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama - Kwabena Agyapong
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Related Articles: