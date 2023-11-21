Even if Akufo-Addo or Bawumia leave NPP, we’ll still be strong – Obiri Boahen dismissals

Nana Obiri Boahen , Former Deputy General Secretary (NPP)

A former deputy general secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), lawyer Obiri Boahen, says the decision by the party to expel Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique was a step in the right direction.

The private legal practitioner posited that the affected persons breached the party’s constitution, and the best approach was for them to be expelled.



He said it makes no political sense and is a breach of party discipline for card-bearing members of the NPP to endorse any other candidate aside from the one elected by the party.



The ruling New Patriotic Party has expelled Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique from the party.



The NPP, in a statement, said these individuals have, among other things, publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party, His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In spite of their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution particularly Articles 3(5)(A)(4) and 3(9)(1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP.”



The party further asked members to hold themselves as true members of the elephant family.

“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party. They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party.



The NPP entreats its members to remain true to their duties as per Article 3(5) of the party Constitution. We further call upon our members to remember that the Party’s focus is to unite its ranks and rally the support of Ghanaians to make history by winning the 2024 general elections.”



Lawyer Boahen, reacting to the statement by the party, said there was no need for the party to have stated those involved know and understand the laws of the party.



To him, it was not fair for them to have endorsed another candidate, and so automatically, these individuals ceased to be members of the party.



When asked if the decision would not affect the party and its chances of winning the 2024 general elections, he denied it, saying it would have no negative effect on the party.



"This decision will have no negative impact on the party. The affected persons misbehaved; they breached the party’s law, and so they have been reminded that they are no longer members of the NPP. There is nothing wrong with that. If President Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Chief of Staff, or Obiri Boahen leaves the party today, it would have no impact on us or our chances,” he said in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.