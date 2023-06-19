Even if you give me a bedroom in court, Assin North will vote for me – Gyakye Quayson reacts to court decision

Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The embattled Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson, has said he is not scared by the decision of the court to have his case heard every day.

He indicated that he is willing to sleep in the courtroom till the case is over.



The comments by James Gyakye Quayson were contained in a Joy News video which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the ousted MP, he is not relenting in the fight to serve his people in the Assin North Constituency.



“I said it, even if they want to give a bedroom in the court, Assin North will still vote for me. If they want to see me in court every hour which means I can’t leave, they should give me a chamber to sleep there, I’m still going to stand tall and fight for my people. So, for Mahama and those guys, they all understand what I want to do for Assin North and what I want to do for Ghana. Why are we frustrating our kind? you go to court and return to work,” he said.



James Quayson believes there is a high chance for the NDC to win the by-election as he is a registered voter in the constituency unlike the candidate of the NPP, Charles Opoku is said to be a registered voter in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and not Assin North.

“If they like, they should order for appearance in court on the day of the voting, I will vote and appear in court. It is their candidate who cannot vote for himself, I can vote for myself. So, even before we start the election, I am leading him by one vote and so I am not bothered. If they like they should invite me to court on the day of the election, I will not spend my whole day there. if they do, then it will expose them more. they schedule a time for you to go about 11 am – 1 pm, I will leave there and go to the voting centre. I have done it before, I left here to attend some five communities in Assin because they mean a lot to me,” he said in continuation.



The parliamentary candidate also added that his vision for the Assin North Constituency remains unchanged despite efforts being made against his candidature in the by-election.



“For me, Joe Quayson, the vision that came to Ghana from Canada three years ago is what is in my head, and nothing can change it. The only time it will change is when the Assin North people say they are taking their mandate from me. If they are they are tired of me and will not follow me again, then my work is done. So long as they stand behind me, I will never relent and so they can do whatever they want.



“I once went to a community around 11 pm when I got there, they were surprised I came. They indicated to me that they heard I was arrested so I was not coming but I told them, here I am,” he added.



James Gyakye Quayson is being tried in court for dual citizenship status.

It can be recalled that an Accra High court denied plea to adjourn the trial of James Gyakye Quayson.



The court which was presided over by Judge Mary Ekue Yanzu fixed the trial on June 20, 21 and 23, 2023.



Meanwhile the by-election in Assin North is slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



