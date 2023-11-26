Even in war zones, couples have sex – MP slams minister over farmer's 'sex rights' in 24-hour economy

The Member of Parliament Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, over his suggestion that farmers are at risk of losing their wives should the 24-hour economy proposal of former President John Dramani Mahama be implemented.

In a post shared on X on Sunday, November 26, 2023, Dr Clement was shocked at the regional minister’s suggestion, saying that couples in war-torn countries still manage to have sex.



He said that Stephen Yakubu and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are making all kinds of silly statements against Mahama’s policy proposal because they know Ghanaians have accepted it.



“What has a 24-hour economy got to do with farming at night and sleeping or not sleeping with wives at night? Don't men in 24-hour economies sleep with their wives? Even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful.



“The comments of the Upper East Regional Minister in reaction to JM's much welcomed 24-hour economy proposal in the attached video typifies the silly and deliberate ignorance of Dr Bawumia and the NPP,” he wrote.



He called on Ghanaians to reject the claims being made by members of the NPP because they have nothing to offer.



“Indeed, Bawumia and the NPP have nothing to offer Ghanaians. Ghanaians are not that stupid to give the USELESS, corrupt, and reckless Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't an extension in office.



“No rational human being will choose a group that has inflicted such pain and suffering on him/her whiles living large as if there is no tomorrow. The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't must pay dearly for the excruciating hardship they have subjected Ghanaians to,” the post concluded.

ABOUT THE 24-HOUR ECONOMY



What Bawumia and Mahama have said about the 24-hour economy proposal:



Former President John Dramani Mahama said that the next NDC government would put measures in place to encourage businesses in Ghana to operate for 24 hours.



He explained that the policy measure would include giving businesses incentives to operate both night and day; possibly in three shifts which means more jobs for the teaming youth of Ghana.



He added that paramount to the implementation of the 24-hour economy strategy is a police service that can ensure the protection of business during the night economy.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he said.



Some Ghanaians, mostly from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the presidential candidate of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, however, are not so enthused about the former president’s proposal.

Vice President Dr Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a campaign event in Nalerigu, in the North East Region, on Monday, November 20, 2023, attacked the 24-hour economy policy proposition put forth by Mahama.



Bawumia explained that the idea of a 24-hour economy was not new to Ghana and that it appeared Mahama does not understand the concept.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea, what is this new idea, he says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that promise,” Bawumia told a teeming crowd up north on his first visit since his election as flagbearer.



He listed among others; hospitals, power and fuel service providers and some chop bars, that are already operating 24 hours adding that thanks to digitalization, “you can transfer and receive money 24 hours.”



“He (Mahama) doesn’t understand his own policy, it does not make sense. I want you to note in 2024 we are having a new vision. I will bring new policy and we will transform this country. John Mahama is the past, Dr. Bawumia is the future,” Bawumia added to cheers from the crowd.



He again criticised the proposal at another campaign event calling it "a bad idea".



“So, what is this 2024-hour economy, that you want to bring? It is purely an issue for any business. If you feel you would make money opening 24 hours; there is no law preventing you from opening.

“But this is one idea that John Mahama thinks he has brought. It is a bad idea. It is an idea that has not been thought through. It is a bad idea,” he said.



