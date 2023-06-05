Events of June 4 must spur leaders to work for brighter future – Mahama

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has called on the leadership to allow the events of June 4th to inspire them to work harder for the bright future of Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, June 4, 2023, the former president stated that it is regrettable that the fight for justice and accountability resulted in the loss of lives.



“Forty-four years ago today, our nation was gripped by a conflagration- triggered by a fight for justice and accountability. Regrettably, lives were lost.



“We honour the memory of all who were involved in the catastrophic events of June 4, 1979. Their sacrifices paved the way for the democracy and constitutional governance we enjoy today,” Mahama stated.

He continued: “June 4 birthed the principles of probity and accountability. The events of that uprising must spur those of us in positions of leadership today to work selflessly and tirelessly towards a brighter future for Ghana and uphold the legacy of those who came before us.



“Let us commemorate this important day with utmost respect and gratitude.”