Every c'ssion Ofori-Atta makes from borrowing affects Ghana, not bullets from Russia - Edudzi to Akufo-Addo

Edudzi Tameklo, private legal practitioner

Member of the NDC's legal team, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, has dismissed claims by Akufo-Addo suggesting that every bullet, and every bomb that hits Ukraine from Russia, hits our pockets directly.

According to him, the commission Ken Ofori-Atta receives from the government through his bank as a loan facilitator is what is rather affecting the country.



“… Akufo-Addo has forgotten that every commission that his finance minister makes from our borrowing affects Ghanaians. That is where he has forgotten,” he said on the show.



Speaking TV3’s Big Issue show, he explained that Ghanaians are affected by Ken Ofori-Atta’s bank involvement in loan agreements between government and international financial institutions



His comments follow allegations that Data Bank made over GH¢39m in 3 years from government loans and the Ken Ofori-Atta owns about 11 percent shares from the bank.



This has caused heavy public scrutiny as many have termed it a conflict of interest.



Edudzi Tmekloe was speaking on the back of Akufo-Addo's recent statement at the 77th UN General Assembly, where he said during his speech that every bullet and every bomb that hits Ukraine hits our pockets directly.

“By 2021, COVID-19 had pushed Africa into the worst recession for half a century. A slump in productivity and revenues, increased pressures on spending and spiralling public debts confronted us without relent.



As we grappled with these economic challenges, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine burst upon us, aggravating an already difficult situation. It is not just the dismay that we feel at seeing such deliberate devastation of cities and towns in Europe in the year 2022, we are feeling this war directly in our lives in Africa.



“Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits our pockets and our economies in Africa,” he lamented while delivering a speech at the 77th UN General Assembly on Wednesday.



