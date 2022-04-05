‘Every economy is struggling’ – Akufo-Addo tells BBC

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the UK

He spoke to BBC on E-Levy, Ghana's economy



He justified the 1.5% charge



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended his government's management of the economy by comparing it to the economic situations prevailing in countries across the globe.



Speaking to the BBC’s Peter Okowche, the President stated, that the current economic hardship being experienced by Ghanaians is not an a special case, because on an international scale, several economies including Nigeria and Great Britain are also in dire straits.



He said, this was occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war - something which has exacerbated an already dire situation.



President Akufo-Addo, “The world is going through very difficult times. Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception.

“There is no country in the world that has escaped the ravages of COVID-19. What you need to look at is the elements being put on the ground that looks beyond the Russia-Ukraine war.”



He continued: “[the economy] has gone through very difficult times. I can quote statistics of the US and UK economies but they will not serve a purpose. It is a phenomenon that is going on which has made life difficult."



He is, however, confident that Ghana will emerge from this phase of economic strife stronger and better.



“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at,” Akufo-Addo stressed.



