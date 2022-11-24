0
Every gov’t must continuously engage with CSOs to improve the quality of governance – Mahama

John Mahama UPSA Address On Economy John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emphasized the importance of the government engaging with civil society organizations on a regular basis in order to govern the country effectively.

He explained how these engagements and dialogues benefit the governance process.

He made the remarks when he held a meeting with some CSOs.

Mr. Mahama told the CSOss that the NDC holds the view that civic engagement positively shapes policy processes by helping to inject fresh breath into policy delivery.

He further noted CSOs and their engagement with the government could help shape ideas, perspectives, and experiences from persons, who otherwise are outside the official channels of policymaking.

According to the former president, our country’s rich tradition of civic activism can be continuously harnessed to improve the quality of governance in Ghana.

Some members of the CSOs shared their varied opinions on what they believe could be a Ghana that is free, organised, and a rule-based society.

The CSOs want Ghana’s democracy to reflect the will of the people and a Ghana that has a clear national agenda.

They also advocated for a Ghana in which decision-making is decentralized and everyone is involved in the process.

