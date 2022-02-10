Every political judge will be fished out when we come to power – Francis Sosu warns

Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu

Madina MP urges judges to stick to Ghana’s constitution

We watching political judges closely, Francis Sosu warns



NDC organises Yentua E-Levy demo



Madina MP, Francis Xavier Sosu, has issued a stern warning to judges of the various law courts in the country against doing the bidding of the ruling government.



According to him, judges whose actions and inactions are deemed to be politically motivated would be dealt with if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.



The Madina member of Parliament (MP), therefore, urged the justices of Ghana to properly interpret the laws of the country and not manipulate the laws in ways that favour the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“If you are a judge, your fidelity is to the constitution of Ghana and the laws of Ghana. If you allow yourself to be used as a political judge so that you can do the bidding of the ruling government, be warned, be warned because we are watching closely at you, and in the event that there’s change of power, every political judge will be fished out, every political judge will be dealt with politically.



“So please stick with the law let us do our politics,” the MP is reported to have said by starrfm.com.gh.



Francis Sosu made these remarks at the Yentua Demo organised by the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress party on February 10, 2022.



Yentua is an Akan word which translates to ‘We won’t pay’ in reference to the controversial Electronic Transaction Levey currently in parliament.



According to the NDC, The Yentua Demo is being organised across the country to protest the E-Levy and the economic mismanagement under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.