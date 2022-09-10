Every region to get passport application center - Director of Passports

Ghanaian passport

Director of Passports, Louis Kwame Obeng, has disclosed that his outfit will make sure each of the sixteen regions in the country gets a passport application center.

"We have our own challenges and concerns, but we are making progress, we are now moving to Bolga, very soon we will cover all the traditional regions and then head to the new regions...Our target is to make sure every region in Ghana gets an application center,” Mr Obeng noted.



Director of Passports Louis Kwame Obeng made the point while giving an overview of the passport operation during a Courtesy call by the National Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association led by its President, Albert Dwumfour.



Mr. Obeng noted that his office is currently operating 13 application centers across the country.



It is however in communication with the Chief Executives of the new regions to facilitate the delivery of passport services in those regions in the future.

He noted that, despite challenges, the Passport Office has overcome the issue of no booklets, clarifying that there are sometimes delays in the supply chain and providing an example of how global challenges, such as COVID-19, have a significant impact on the office’s work.



Mr. Obeng assured clients that his office has an “open door policy” to provide the best services possible.



It is on the back of this that the GJA President, Albert Dwumfour noted that both entities can partner in the area of capacity building to educate the public on some of the issues about the acquisition of Ghanaian Passports.



"GJA and the Passport Office have had a long-standing relationship and we hope to explore further, re-engage and look at areas of mutual benefit and partnerships”, he noted.