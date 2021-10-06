Every religion is based on magic – Quotation Master

Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master

Ghanaian controversial speaker Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master has asserted that every religion was birthed out of magic.

He said this, in connection with the ongoing viral video of eggs growing on a tree.



Sharing his views on this, he shared, “An era such as the one we’re in has its own systems and what it brings. And these are some of them.”



He noted that every religion in this world was grown out of magic. This is why each religion on earth has a magic story.



Speaking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii show, he mentioned, “The foundation of every religion starts from magic so without magic, no religion can stand.”



Citing an example to further explain himself, he said, “Jesus performed miracles and it turned to Christianity. Moses performed miracles and it turned into Judaism. Buddha performed miracles and it turned into Buddhism. These simply mean humans are easily convinced with magic and it is very easy to gain the attention of people with mystery.”

Quotation master expressed that a lot of people are currently using magic to get into people’s heads and take advantage of them. “They have realized that it is easy to convince people with magic.”



“People are no longer interested in theories, now if anyone wants attention or to be heard or known, they use magic and not theories because magic makes it easy to convince people.”



He furthered that they purposely use something mysterious that can easily convince others and get them to believe that whatever they are saying to you is the truth.



He said to listeners, “No tree has produced eggs from the beginning of creation till date. Let no one deceive you when you see anything of that sort. Know that it is to draw your attention. It’s all magic and not real. Although these things exist, they only existed in the early days. Such tricks used to work a lot but today 10% of such situations are true and even with that 10%, it is hard to identify while 90% are false.”