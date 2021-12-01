Every single issue in parliament will now be decided by head count – Haruna Iddrisu swears

Haruna Iddrisu

If Ghanaians were thinking the 2022 budget brouhaha is the last they will see the government collide with the minority, they should revise their notes.

The Minority in parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu has announced that all subsequent decisions and issues that come before parliament for consideration or approval would be voted on before it carries the day.



Haruna Iddrisu made this announcement after the majority “group” led by Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu convened to undo the previous decision taken by parliament under Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin.



With Joe Osei Owusu presiding, the majority voted 137 to approve the budget with the Bekwai MP counting himself.



Reacting to this, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority leader said the action of the NPP majority is telling. “They should get ready. We are going to put every decision, issue and matter to a vote in this house from henceforth. If that is the road they want us to go, we are very happy to Starr that. I can assure them that all future matters before the house will be voted on”.

The minority led by Haruna Iddrisu also described the decision the approval of thr budget by the Majority caucus as a constitutional nullity and an act of illegality.



quoted aspects of Article 104 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 109 of Parliament’s Standing Orders to buttress his claims that the decision to overturn the rejected budget was against the core principles of Parliament.



The Tamale South legislator, therefore, served notice that from Wednesday, December 1, 2021, every decision in the house will have to be by head-count because “consensus has suffered and will continue to suffer” if that is how Majority wants them to run the Parliament.