Every year, some 121,000,000 unintended pregnancies occur - UNFPA report

Unintended pregnancies constitute developmental crisis – Dr. Kanem

Do not victimize pregnant teenage girls – UNFPA Under-Secretary



Half of the world’s recorded pregnancies are unintended – Dr. Kanem



Teenage pregnancies continue to prevail despite several measures initiated by different organisations to curb the menace.



United Nations Under-Secretary-General and UNFPA Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem, speaking on the number of pregnancies recorded worldwide noted that about 121,000,000 pregnancies are unintended.



Speaking at ‘The Return Mission’, a forum by the UNFPA in Accra to advocate the reconnection of Africans in the diaspora, she described the situation as a “far too long neglected crisis,” adding that it is a developmental concern.

“Every single year, almost half of the World’s pregnancies are unintended. Some 121,000,000 pregnancies each year, this is a development and human rights crisis,” she lamented.



Noting that the issue is of global concern, she asked that the young adolescent girl should “not be victimized by early pregnancies, do not make her subject to discrimination nor to inequality”.



She assured that the UNFPA will continue to give their support to policymakers, government, and women-led community organisations to help in creating awareness and make sure no one is left behind.



