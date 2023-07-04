Everybody is equal before the law – AG replies critics on trial of Gyakye Quayson, others

Attorney General Godfred Dame (left), Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II (right)

The Office of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice has reacted to public criticisms against the state over ongoing criminal trials including that of the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

According to the office, the comments and pleas being made by some Ghanaians are putting unnecessary pressure on state prosecutors, who are simply doing their job of prosecuting crimes committed in Ghana.



A statement issued by the sector minister, Godfred Dame, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, added that Ghanaians should be mindful of the comments because nobody is above the laws of the country.



“The Attorney-General respectfully reminds Ghanaians of the principle of the equality of all persons before the law enshrined in Article 17(1) of the Constitution. No person living in Ghana, citizen or non-citizen, is above the laws of Ghana or immune from an application of same.



“The Attorney-General’s constitutional responsibility for the “initiation and conduct of all prosecutions of criminal offences” implies a duty to prosecute a crime committed in Ghana, after proper investigations have been conducted, irrespective of the political, race, colour, ethnic, religion, economic or social status of the culprit.



“State Attorneys assisting the Attorney-General in the performance of this hallowed constitutional mandate, operate under extreme pressure and are 2 exposed to severe risks. They have the right to prosecute cases freely in a court of law just as private legal practitioners enjoy a right to defend their clients, free from abuse and attacks on their character,” parts of the statement read.

It also said that the ‘high profile cases’ the state is prosecuting are not based on political affiliation or, social and economic standing but “on the strength of evidence subject to the scrutiny of the courts”.



The AG’s statement comes on the back of appeals by some notable Ghanaians including the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ayikoi Otoo, and the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for the state to drop its case against Gyakye Quayson.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II appealed to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to abort the trial against James Gyakye Quayson, who is being prosecuted for charges of forgery and perjury.



Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Lecture in honour of Prof. John Evan Atta Mills, the Dormaahene, said that the minister for justice should immediately file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case for the sake of the public.



“As a matter of urgency, I [Dormaahene] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a Nolle Prosequi to end that particular decision” and abort the criminal case against Mr Quayson," he said.

View the full statement below:







