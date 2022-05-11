Everybody knows Bishop Ayensu is a full-blooded NPP – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Former Methodist bishop tackles Mahama over E-Levy

Methodist Church dissociates itself from Bishop Ayensu's comment



Asiedu Nketia issues statement on Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has called on members of his party and the Ghanaian electorate to ignore the criticisms of Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe against former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to Asiedu Nketia, the former Methodist Bishop is a known sympathizer of the ruling party, for which reason he continuously attack the NDC and its members.



"Now, we have every right to take Bishop Ayensu on in every debate, but for me, I am saying that our people should let the matter slide. Whatever has happened should be left behind. I want the statement signed by me to be the end of the matter. If we say we are paying attention to him, we will be losing something. As for Bishop Ayensu, everybody knows that when you draw his blood and send it to a laboratory, it is NPP that will show.



"Once everybody knows that, once he speaks, everybody will know that it is not the Methodist Church or God who has sent him. He is rather working for the NPP," he stated on Okay FM.

The comment by Asiedu Nketia comes on the back of a statement issued by the Methodist Church of Ghana dissociating itself from some comments made by Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe against former President John Dramani Mahama.



Bishop Ayensu Bosomtwe recently responded harshly to former President John Dramani Mahama's promise that an NDC government in 2025 will repeal the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



In response to the promise by the former president, Bishop Ayensu, speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church's 25th Synod held at the Mount Zion Methodist Church at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, described the pronouncement by the former president and his opposition party as backward and an attempt to sway voters.



"A leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power, then such a person will not even win power to abort it.



"If the E-levy is a good policy, why will you abolish it? Such people can't even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit," he added.



