Everyday I wake up to a cold empty space where you used to lie – Wife of slain police officer

It was an emotional scene to behold when Amanda Amoah, the wife of Callistus Amoah, the young police officer who lost his life during a bullion van robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk paid tribute at the pre-burial service of her late husband.

Describing the death of “her beloved husband” as hard to accept, Amanda broke down to tears as she was held by relatives and a female police officer to complete her tribute.



“Callis, how I affectionately call you, why are you silent? Why have you not responded to my calls? Callis my beloved husband, it is still hard for me to accept that you are no longer here.



"Everyday I wake up to a cold empty space where you use to lie and the pain comes down on me again and again. They say time heals all wounds but with your passing, I have realised that this is not entirely true.



"Some wounds will not heal with time. Instead, time will teach us how to live with the pain. I am shocked because this your death occurred suddenly and unexpectedly,” she read amidst tears.



General Corporal Callistus Amoah was tragically killed during a daylight robbery incident on June 22, 2023.



Videos circulating on social media captured the attack, showing members of the public rushing to aid the fatally wounded policeman, who was pulled from a pick-up truck.

Despite efforts to save him, Amoah succumbed to his injuries at the scene.



Speaking at a pre-burial service held at the St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, Accra, to honor the slain police officer, Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare expressed his deep anguish, saying, "Because of police officers like Callistus, Ghana is at peace."



He shared the immense pain and trauma he has experienced as a result of the death, stating, "I have been in an immeasurable pain which I have not been able to measure and define.



"Callistus is a colleague to all of us at the top and to some extent a friend, but to me, he is a brother because the village he comes from is close to a village I have adopted."



Dampare further expressed his profound grief and longing for a different outcome, saying, "As I stood by his casket, I was telling God, why can't I take his place for him to take my place so that in death I feel no more pain... that is how painful the death of my kid brother is to me and by extension my colleagues up here."



During the pre-burial service, the police administration took the opportunity to posthumously promote Callistus Amoah in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has since the robbery incident arrested four suspects in connection with the crime.



One of the suspects, believed to be a Togolese was arrested on July 15, 2023, in Togo.







