Everyday People: Former yoghurt seller proud he’s seen siblings through school despite many challenges

Akwasi Ernest, a former yoghurt seller, is our guest for this week’s edition of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV.

Ernest, who peddled yoghurt around the Greater Accra Region of Ghana for 8 years shares how he transitioned from this job to become a cab driver with GhanaWeb TV’s Abigail Johnson Boakye.



He also shares that he’s been in the cab driving business for the past 6 years and is on his way to becoming a car owner.



In this episode of Everyday People, Akwasi Ernest shares with Abigail that even though life has been difficult and confusing, he has been able to do for his siblings what he didn’t enjoy by putting them through school.



Just as every growing child had a dream, Akwasi Ernest wanted to become an upholsterer but couldn’t realise it due to a lack of support.



