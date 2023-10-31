Everyday People: How ‘for girls’ charm destroyed this woman’s dream of becoming a nurse

Gifty Adwoa in an interview with GhanaWeb

A love spell tends to have negative effects on whoever the charm is used on and in this episode of Everyday People, Gifty Adwoa shares the story of how she fell victim to some, hindering her from achieving her dream of becoming a nurse.

In an interview on GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, she explained to Eugenia Diabah she developed an interest in the nursing career when she witnessed a nurse save her mother’s life but her dream went down the drain when a man used a love spell on her.



She stated she was a student when her husband proposed love to her, but she denied and that compelled him to use a charm on her to win her love.



“He proposed to me and I told him I was schooling. I didn’t know what happened but before I realised, I had been married to this man. I had wanted to become a nurse. When my mother was in labour, she went through hell and it was a nurse’s intervention that saved her life. Witnessing my mother go through such pain, I promised myself that I would go to school, learn the English Language, and become a nurse so I could help my family.”



She added that “I fell sick while still married to him and even thought I would lose my life. It was getting worse with each passing day and my former husband who could not take it anymore took me back to my family and told them he couldn’t continue with the marriage. My father disagreed with him and told him to take me back home and make sure I was back on my feet before he would accept his proposal. I even lost my second child.”



She furthered that after going through such a distressing situation, she divorced the man and decided to move from Tatale to Accra to make a living.



Arriving in Accra was not that easy, she said, since she had to engage in minor work so she could provide her next meal for the day.

She said although she has a business she’s engaged in, which is selling eggs, the money she gets at the end of every sale can’t sustain her, adding that she has to sometimes beg people for money before she can feed herself, her daughter, and her husband whose business has collapsed.



