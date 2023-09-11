Everyday People: Mr. Abdul will be 60 years soon but he's sad he couldn’t provide a good life for his family

In most of the stories shared on Everyday People, we hear why some people were unable to pursue their dreams due to one or two challenges they faced growing up but the story on this episode of Everyday People is quite different.

In this new episode, Eugenia Diabah speaks to Mr. Abdul, a security person who had the opportunity to enrol in the army which was his dream but along the way, he quit because he didn’t like their way of practice.



Also, the 59-year-old man was privileged to travel to England and Germany to work to improve the life of his family. Unfortunately for Mr. Abdul, he had to come back to Ghana as a result of residency issues in both countries.



In his words, life in Ghana has not been easy for him. Since he returned to Ghana, he has had to take up menial jobs so he could provide for his family.



Mr. Abdul will be 60 years old soon and he feels very sad that despite all the opportunities he had, he couldn’t make life better for himself and his family.



Watch the interview below:









ED/DAG



