Everyday new slogan, we elected a govt not a PR agency - #FixTheCountry convener

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leading member of the #FixTheCountry campaign has taken a swipe at government accusing the administration of running on slogans as though it were a Public Relations outfit.



In an August 16, 2021 Facebook post, he called on government to stop the slogans and FixTheCountry whiles listing a number of government slogans.



Among others he listed the Agenda 111 project, One District – One Factory and Planting For Food and Jobs as some of the slogan based governance.



“Neho! Can we just stop the slogans and FixTheCountry? Everyday biaa new slogans. Everyday biaa new slogans. Agenda 111, 1D1D, 1D1F. PFF&J. We elected a Government not a PR Agency. Agenda Fri me so ko!” his post read.

It was accompanied by the fame signature photo of the good governance campaign that has a crying child with his face painted in the national colours on a background with the national flag.



Vormawor, an academic and activist, has been the face of the #FixTheCountry campaign with his call during the August 4 street protest for a change of the constitution attracting harsh criticism.



The pro-government Fixing The Country Movement have made a call on the Inspector General of Police to arrest Vormawor on charges of threatening to usurp political power illegally.



#FixTheCountry campaigners have continued with their plans and calls for more protests to demand good governance from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government. They have hinted that they will be taking their protests outside of the capital.



