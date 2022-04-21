3
'Everyone can prophesy; you don't need a bishop, prophet or apostle' – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Thu, 21 Apr 2022

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said: “You don’t have to be an archbishop or a prophet or a bishop to be anointed” and also prophesy.

“The Bible says in the book of Joel that it shall come to pass that in the last days, I’ll pour out my Spirit and the Spirit of God is the anointing of God upon all flesh and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy”, he quoted in a recent sermon.

“You don’t have to be a prophet, you don’t have to go to Bible school, you don’t have to be a bishop or an archbishop or an apostle to be anointed”, he said.

“If you are a child of God, the anointing of God is on your life”, he told the congregation.

And this, he said, includes women.

“… Somebody says, ‘Well, Paul says the women should keep silent in the church; I am a woman, I can’t prophesy, I can’t preach’”.

“Do you know that preaching is prophesying and prophesying is preaching?”

“So, somebody says, ‘I’m a woman’; Do you know who the first evangelist in the Bible is? Mary Magdalene?”

“Do you know who announced and proclaimed the resurrection of Christ first?” he asked, answering: “It was a woman by the name of Mary Magdalene”.

He stressed: “You don’t need me to prophesy, you don’t need a bishop to prophesy, you don’t need a prophet to prophesy; every one of us can prophesy but we all cannot be prophets but we can all prophesy”.

“If you are a child of God, the oil of God is on your life and you can prophesy”.

Source: classfmonline.com
