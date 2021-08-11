Evicted Kaase woodworkers get relocation site

The woodworkers have been given up to the end of August to vacate their current site

Woodworkers at Kaase-Angola in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region have secured a new site to relocate after their demonstration over eviction from the land they are occupying.

It would be recalled that the woodworkers, numbering about 3,000 protested over their eviction by the Jute Mills Ghana Limited from the land.



They said they were not given a new place when they were evicted despite settling on the land for about 30 years.



But the Assembly Member for the area, Akwasi Danso Kakape who spoke to Class News' Elisha Adarkwah after a meeting with the woodworkers said the issue has been resolved and the workers have agreed to relocate when the new site secured is ready.



He said the land was demarcated to the woodworkers by the Chief of Kaase.

According to him, the Municipal Assembly has also agreed to develop the land with all the necessities the woodworkers would need on the new site.



The Jute Mills Ghana Limited, the property owner, has given the woodworkers up to the end of this month (August) to vacate for it to undertake a project on the land.



But Mr. Danso said because of the tight deadline, the Assembly will work assiduously on the new site to ensure it is ready to be occupied.