Evidence directly linking KNUST lecturer to disappearance of wife discovered – Prosecutor tells court

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing on August 30, 2021

Husband of missing Kumasi Lands Commission staffer remanded

Husband directly linked to her disappearance



Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing on August 30, 2021



A prosecutor has told a Kumasi High Court that new evidence directly linking the disappearance of a staffer of the Kumasi Lands Commission to her husband, has been discovered.



According to a report by Myjoyonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has now been established by investigators to be directly linked to her disappearance.



This came to light in court on Tuesday when lawyers for Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey filed for a bail application following his earlier remand by an Asokwa Court on charges of kidnapping his wife.

His reappearance in court had been fixed for November 26, 2021, but his lawyers argue that his continued detention goes against his fundamental human rights, adding that all offences are bailable.



The counsel for the lecturer led by Frederick Kankam told the High Court that their client was ready to deposit his passport with the court and submit himself to the orders of the court as part of a bail condition.



But a State Attorney prayed for the bail application to be denied because of new uncovered evidence directly linking him to the disappearance of his wife.



The prosecution pointed out that police investigators have been interrogating some three witnesses hence granting the accused person bail may interfere in the investigations.



The court presided over by Priscilla Dikro after hearing both arguments denied the accused person bail.

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing on August 30, 2021.



The prosecution at a sitting of the Asokwa District court disclosed police investigations have so far revealed a linkage of mobile phone communications to implicate the husband, who is a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



After Rhodaline allegedly went missing, the husband reported the incident to the police on September 2, 2021.



Communication from her mobile phone allegedly from suspected kidnappers demanding a ransom emanated from a location (cell tower) close to her residence.



A communication from the husband’s phone reporting the incident to some relatives also emanated from a similar location (cell tower), according to the police per their investigations.