‘Evil possessed’ father of six, 43, kills wife at Mpasaaso No1

Butchter21340 A man holding a cutlass

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: otecfmghana.com

A 43-year-old father of six, who has reportedly murdered his wife at Mpasaaso No.1 in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region says he acted upon instructions by some evil spirits hunting him.

The suspect Kwasi Brefo is said to have killed his wife on a farm on Monday, May 20, 2023.

The deceased, who was identified as Janet Pokuaa, 40, according to residents in the area died after she was hit in the head with a gun by her husband.

Kwasi Brefo in an interview with OTEC News said he drank poison after he realised his wife was dead, but some residents who were in nearby farms rushed him to the hospital.

“I sometimes see two fetish priests in my vision asking me to kill my wife or they will kill me, I go blank anytime this voice comes in my…," he shared with the host.

