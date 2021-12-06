Ewurah Gold out with ‘Bu Aten’

Official artwork of the song

Source: Nana Kwesi Coomson, Contributor

Fast-rising gospel artiste Ewurah Gold is out with ‘Bu Aten’, a prayer song for those who are waiting on God for judgement.

Real name Marian Abena Yamoah, Ewurah Gold released ‘Bu Aten’ (to wit, judge them) on Friday 3rd December on digital stores.



“There are a lot of things around us which are not from God... This song is to prompt Christians to call on God to judge things around us which are not from Him”, Ewurah Gold revealed the inspiration behind her latest single.



Produced by Zapp Mallet, ‘Bu Aten’ according to Ewurah Gold directs believers to have an introspection of their walk with God.

“Like the Biblical Job, there might be some things that happen to us that are beyond human comprehension but might be from God. There are some too that are not from God so we need to pray to God and ask Him to judge the things around us”, Ewurah Gold added.



