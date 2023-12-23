Ex-Deputy GEPA CEO chickens out of Tolon NPP race

NPP flag

A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) who was lacing his boots to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) forthcoming parliamentary primaries in the Tolon Constituency has withdrawn from the race.

Alhaji. Akilu Sayibu who claimed to have a significant support base in the Constituency and had been predicted to give the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, a run for his money, indicated in his withdrawal announcement that he decided to further solidify unity in the party to help retain the MP in the 2024 General Elections.



Alhaji Akilu’s withdrawal, while disappointing to his avowed supporters who wanted to see him as MP, has been praised by some members of the party who say that his decision is good for the party and given that he is relatively young, he stands a better chance to take over from the Deputy Majority Chief Whip Alhaji Iddrisu as MP for the Constituency.



He has since pledged to throw his weight fully behind the candidature of Habib Iddrisu in next year’s Parliamentary Elections.



It would be recalled two months ago that the lawmaker indicated that as a consummate Democrat, he was open to others contesting him in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries in 2024.

He indicated that as a student of parliamentary contests, he has never gone unopposed urging individuals who were willing to contest him to take up the challenge.



The lawmaker who was talking about his achievements in less than four years in the Tolon constituency, indicated that the area can boast of development in several areas and that it will not be imperative to bring in another person.



“Until nominations are opened and closed, I am a student in a parliamentary contest. I’ve never gone unopposed. In Sagnarigu, when I was not even there, I contested with three people. In Tolon I contested with five people, including the incumbent, so why would I think I want to go unopposed? Let the person come and contest.



“The question is, what will you come and do that I’m not doing? If anybody wants to come and contest, come and contest,” he questioned on Tamale-based Diamond FM.