Ex-Fomena NPP Chairman slams Wontumi, urges delegates to vote him out

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Former Fomena Constituency Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akwasi Nti has taken a sharp swipe at the regional executives led by Chairman Benard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The NPP stalwart called out the regional chairman, claiming he is out of touch with reality as he warns Mr Boasiako’s actions could jeopardize the party’s electoral fortunes in the Ashanti Region.



Akwasi Nti’s frustrations come on the back of a just-ended Regional Delegates’ Conference, which saw key stakeholders including Members of Parliament (MPs) and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) absent.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Wednesday, October 27, Chairman Akwasi Nti explained that “as I’m speaking with you Wontumi has hijacked the party, none of the regional executives is functioning – from Secretary to Organizer they have been made redundant by the chairman but they can’t talk”.

He further lamented that the total sidelining of the regional executives resulted in the abysmal organization of the regional delegates’ conference.



Mr Akwasi Nti told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the Members of Parliament who are an integral part of the party were not even considered that’s why he waited for them to resume sitting before holding the programme. Even the choice of day and venue was bad”.



He later called on all party footsoldiers and delegates to vote out Chairman Wontumi if the party really wants to break the eight.