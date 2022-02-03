Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, eyes NPP chairmanship position

Akwasi Osei Adjei

The Former Foreign Affairs Minister in the erstwhile President John Kuffour Administration, Mr. Akwasi Osei Adjei is lacing his boot to contest for the National chairmanship position of the party.

A deep source within says, plans are far advanced for the veteran politician to step in and lead the front of the party to win the 2024 presidential elections.



According to the source, Akwasi Adjei has access himself and done with a lot of consultations and believes he is the right man to lead the party to break the 8 jinxes.



The source said, he will soon come out to officially declare his intention.



The source explained that Mr. Akwasi-Adjei can bring people together, give them responsibility, and let them own the party.



"Akwasi- Adjei has always been saying his mission is not to impose people on others, rather allow them to build this party in a bottom-up approach in terms of the party’s activities like campaign, and others and he believes with these qualities help him to be able to unify the people for a common objective of breaking the eight” the source added.

'"He has been among the Foreign Ministers within the sub-region, most of them become chairman of their various political parties as he believes they are trained to do in bringing people together, share ideas, and also make them comfortable to ward off dispute".



With the aforementioned qualities, Mr. Osei-Adjei affirmed he is capable of leading the party to break the eight.



“This crossing over should not be treated lightly, we must win but before we do that we must have a united front, we need to bring everybody on board so that we can push this agenda which the party has targeted to do. The NPP is real nation builders, and you cannot build a nation in eight years, you need more years. The people now have trust in the presidency and I believe that party should also increase its effort, everybody must be part of the agenda” the Source added as the message of Mr. Adjei.



The source continued, that Akwasi-Adjei always says “As a matter of fact, this government has done a lot and it is not a project for elections but projects that will make Ghana develop. For instance, in education, you don’t get results in four years, you may get results maybe 10-15 years. There are so many things this government has initiated which I believe if we don’t continue and somebody comes it may be a bad thing for the country”.



Osei Akwasi-Adjei was a former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben of the Ashanti Region of Ghana in the 4th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana from January 2005 after emerging winner in the General Election in December 2005.

He runs for five consecutive terms in office, then became the Minister of Foreign Affairs from July 2007 to February 2009, also became the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry from April 2003.



He has served on several committees both International and Africa to resolve conflicts across during his era as Foreign Minister when he takes over from President Akufo-Addo then foreign minister under Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.



Mr. Akwasi Osei Agyei has served on different portfolios within the NPP government, with his current position as the deputy CEO of Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Authority.