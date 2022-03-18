Ex-GPHA workers urge NDC executives to call Mahama to order

John Dramani Mahama

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Following calls for some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the party’s 2020 flagbearer, former President John Mahama, to be disqualified from contesting for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party, some ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GAPOHA) are backing the calls.

Mr. Emmanuel Ghansah and Mr. Ago Dickson, who worked with the GPHA before they were retrenched 20 years ago are vowing that if the NDC presents Mr. Mahama again, they, their friends and family members will vote against the party in 2024.



In separate interviews, therefore, they advise the NDC to present a different candidate in the next election.



“Mahama was wicked to us,” said Mr. Ghansah. “Today, 20 years after we were retrenched, we are living in abject poverty because our severance benefits were never paid, and why is that? Because in 2012, Mahama refused to have us paid after his boss, President Atta Mills had ordered for us to be paid.”



According to Emmanuel Ghansah, “I and my family will vote against John Mahama because he is a wicked man and I have personally experienced his wickedness…I don’t need anybody to tell me who he is.”



The call by the GPHA ex-workers for Mahama to be disqualified is coming after a number of people in the NDC earlier called for his disqualification, and in some cases, total dismissal from the NDC.



Among the crusaders for this is an executive of Tema East NDC, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, who has said that Mr. Mahama’s repulsive actions and inactions while in office as president are what have cost the NDC badly.

However, the latest call for Mr. Mahama’s disqualification came from some members of the NDC in the Volta Region who have similarly explained that the former President lacks the appeal to voters because of his poor handling of the country and party as the president.



Mr. Ago Dickson is also one of the over 4,000 ex GPHA workers whose severance benefits have remained unpaid since their retrenchment in 2002. “Me I have said it, the NDC will continue to lose this significant constituency of over 4,000 ex GPHA workers if they continue to make Mahama their flagbearer – we will never vote for him.



“And they should not make the mistake of thinking that we are only about 4000, because we also have wives, brothers, sisters, children and cousins and nephews among others. You cannot as president do such injustice to us and expect us to vote you into power. Why, are we gluttons for punishment?” he asked.



He adds that, “since Akufo-Addo too has not yet paid us, we will consider the NDC if they present a different candidate. However, if the NDC presents the same John Mahama, then we will also campaign against him and vote against him like we did in 2016 and 2020.”



The ex-GPHA workers who were retrenched in 2002 have never forgiven Mr. John Mahama because in 2012, ten years after their retrenchment, President Mills had issued a fiat for them to be paid. However, President Mills had subsequently suddenly died in office, leaving the baton to Mahama who was Mills’ Vice.



Mr. Mahama, after taking over, snubbed the ex-workers and the fiat that Mills had issued for them to be paid. They have since remained unpaid. Meanwhile, five of their colleagues have been paid.