Ex-NDC MP recounts how Koku Anyidoho allegedly ‘mafiad’ Mahama under Mills administration

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho

Kojo Adu Asare, the former Member of Parliament of Adenta has provided a historical context to the frosty relationship between former President John Dramani Mahama and former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho.

Kojo Adu Asare stated in a panel discussion on Asempa FM that the cold relationship between Koku and Mahama has its root in the era of the Atta Mills administration.



Adu Asare alleged that Koku Anyidoho had little or no respect for the office of the Vice President which was occupied by John Dramani Mahama.



He claimed that owing to Koku Anyidoho’s ‘overbearing’ nature, certain officials within the office of the Vice President could not access parts of the Osu Castle.



Using the word ‘mafia’ to describe Koku’s treatment of John Mahama then, Adu Asare said Koku Anyidoho did not accord Vice President Mahama the respect that he deserved.



He recounted that once then President Mills passed out, unfortunately, Koku Anyidoho knew the end of his influence and power in the NDC had arrived as there was no way he could work with John Dramani.

Adu Asare asserted despite the supposed ill-treatment of John Mahama by Koku, the former president was magnanimous enough not to strip him of his privileges when he assumed the role of president following Mills’ death.



“He knows the cause of all that he is going through. The overbearing powers that he thought he had at the time which he even usurped sometimes towards the Vice President’s office. People will bear witness to these treatments, we are tagged ‘Johns’.



“Workers and security of the Vice President did not have access to some corridors at the Castle because of Koku. At the time we won the 2008 elections, Koku had been sacked by President Mills. He had sacked him as Director of Communications.



“During the transition, Koku was not speaking for the president, it was Mahama Ayariga and that is how Koku’s hatred began. He hounded out Ayariga. When Professor Mills died, Koku knew whatever he was having today was coming because of his overbearing nature.



“When we were moving to Flagstaff House, he couldn’t move because everything has changed. He ‘mafiad’ the bodyguards of the Vice President then. Koku’s bitterness and resentment began with his own works,” he said.

Koku’s clashes with his former party members were witnessed once again at the 10th year commemoration of the passing of late president John Evans Atta Mills.



Koku who with support from the government through the Coastal Development Authority refurbished the graveyard of the late president vowed to not allow the NDC hold a remembrance ceremony at the venue.



KPE