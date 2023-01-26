Ex-NPP MP narrates how Kennedy Agyapong ‘took care’ of him, others in Parliament

Daniel Okyem Aboagye and Kennedy Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye, has narrated how the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong supported him and other 38 MPs first time MPs.

According to him, the NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong showed a lot of generosity and support to the new members of parliament usually referred to as backbenchers.



Speaking in a phone interview with the NPP flagbearer hopeful on Kumasi-based Hello FM, the former lawmaker stated that Ghanaians should ignore claims made by some NPP stalwarts that Kennedy Agyapong hasn't done anything for the party.



“When we went to parliament, the person who was taking care of us is the person talking (Kennedy Agyapong). Our big brother, who loved us.



“Backbenchers, 39 MPs that we had nothing. Every year we are given 20 sewing machines, and then ten pieces of hairdressing equipment for us to distribute to our constituents.



“So, when I heard people saying that Kennedy Agyapong hasn’t done anything for the party, I was surprised. but I knew that person has no knowledge about the grassroots.



“We had no hope at the time, the person who was taking care of us was Kennedy Agyapong. So, honourable I wish you well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has said that he was driven to join the presidential race after he sighted a video of Prophet Amoako Attah’s prophecy in March 2022.



Prophet Francis Amoako Attah, who is the founder of Parliament Chapel International, prophesied that God had a special assignment for Kennedy Agyapong which goes beyond being a Member of Parliament.



However, the lawmaker has disclosed that he will be contesting in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections in May 2022.



Daniel Okyem Aboagye was a one-time MP for Bantama constituency from 2016 to 2020.



