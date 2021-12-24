Ex-Presidents who die are to be buried at National Cathedral – Board Secretary

Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng

Government commences construction of National Cathedral

Cathedral to have one of the biggest museums in Africa



March 2024 set for completion date



Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, has revealed the Cathedral aside from its original purpose will also serve as one of the biggest museums in Africa.



According to him, the yet-to-be-completed edefice will be a multi-purpose centre that will also serve as a burial ground for former presidents who pass away.



This, he said, will go down memory lane as one of the best museums in the country.

“It is not just about the cathedral, it is Biblical museum which is going to be the biggest. We are building in terms of space, in terms of contents and in terms of technology.



“We are building the state-of-the-art and one of the best museums in the world and the biggest Bible Museum in the world but to be called the African Museum of the Bible. It is going to bring African significance in the Bible," he said in an interview with 3News.



“Five thousand expandable to 20,000, you can open it up. We have a museum down there, where ex-presidents who enter into eternity will be buried, we call it a Museum. What we are doing has never been done anywhere in the world,” Rev Kusi Boateng added.



The government’s plan to construct a national cathedral has sparked a lot of conversation on its necessity.



The project, which is expected to cost over US$100 million, will be opened to the general public on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

As part of efforts to mobilize revenue for the project, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta at the presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review in July this year appealed to Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 a month.



“The state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GH¢100 a month also dubbed 'Ketoa Biaa Nsua' will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house to join in the GH¢100/a month,” he added.



Following the appeal, a number of religious groups have made donations to the National Cathedral Secretariat.