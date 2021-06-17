Ex-Prez Kufuor is a force for good in Ghana’s political history - Bawumia

Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has heaped praises on former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor for his immense contributions to the political fortunes of Ghana.

According to Dr. Bawumia, former President Kufuor moved Ghana from HIPC to a frontier emerging market economy in his 8 years of rule.



He explained that Mr. Kufuor focused on growing the private sector, reducing poverty and restoring macroeconomic stability.



Dr. Bawumia said Mr. Kufuor introduced the landmark- National Health Insurance Scheme, School Feeding Program, Capitation Grant, Free Maternal Care, massive infrastructure among others.

His Excellency Mahamudu Bawumia said former President John Agyekum Kufuor did so many good things for this country which the generation to come will continue to be grateful.



Dr. Bawumia made this pronouncement when he launched the “Art and the Power of Goodness”, a collection of John Agyekum Kufuor by Ivor Agyeman-Duah at the French ambassador, Her Excellency Anne Sophe Ave’s residence in Accra.



Dr. Bawumia donated an amount of 50,000 cedis to this course.