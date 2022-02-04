Ex-Prez Kufuor named as owner of fence wall on asphalted road in Kumasi

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has been identified as the private developer who has blocked a major road that connects commuters from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC), offices of the Urban Roads, and Electoral Commission with a fence wall for an estate project.

The revelation was made by Kumasi Metropolitan Town Planning Officer Benjamin Boateng while speaking on Akoma FM’s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma on Thursday, February 3.



He explained that “although anyone can write to the Lands Commission to verify the actual owner of the said piece of land, I can confirm that Former President Kuffour is the owner of the land”.



Mr Boateng further told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the ex-president acquired the land in 2005 even before the road was constructed”.



Residents of Kumasi woke to see an unusual spectacle on the said road.



The developer had constructed a wall in the middle of an asphalted road blocking access to the Regional Coordinating Council, the residences and the Urban Roads Department office at Danyame in Kumasi.

Although Urban Roads Department has admitted knowledge of the construction, it explained the private developer has documentation to support claim of ownership.



The blockage of the said route has sparked serious sentiments from residents especially road users but it seems the most affected people are pupils of State Experimental School who are regular users of the route.



Discussing the topic on GhanAkoma, callers who phoned in raised eyebrows, questioning why the city authorities including the regional administration permitted a private person irrespective of his stature to carry out such a project on the road.



It seems the ex-president acquired the land even before the road was constructed so it is a matter of wonder why the urban roads constructed a road on a private developer’s land.



Officials from the Department of Urban Roads have confirmed the road was constructed without proper due diligence.