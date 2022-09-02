Ex-convict arrested for stealing a tricycle with a 14-year-old accomplice

The suspect was convicted five months ago for stealing about 1,000 fowls

A 33-year-old ex-convict is in the grips of the Assin Manso Police Command for allegedly stealing a motorbike and a tricycle.

Abeiku Acquah, who is a notorious thief, was convicted for theft some five months ago when he stole about 1,000 fowls at a poultry farm belonging to a customs officer at Assin Manso in the Assin South District.



In his latest expedition, Acquah, together with his accomplice, was said to be moving towards Mankesim when they ran short of fuel in the stolen tricycle.



The suspect, together with his 14-year-old accomplice, was arrested by the police, who were subsequently tipped off about the incident.



According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspect confessed to the crime while noting that he operates a syndicate in which he supplies stolen items such as motorcycles, goats, fowls, and tricycles.

Assemblymember of Assin Andoe, Williams Appiah, has noted that the suspect terrorises market women within the area.



He noted that the suspect has, over the period, been recruiting minors into his criminal activities.



The assemblyman questioned why the suspect is usually left off the hook whenever he is arrested for committing a crime.



GA/BOG