Ex-convict, friend get a total of 34-years for robbery

File photo

An ex-convict, identified only as Isaac and his friend, Yussif Mumuni have been sentenced, to a total of 34 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

They are respectively to serve 24 and 10 years each on that score.



They pleaded not guilty to the charges of robbery but were both found guilty and convicted by the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Buansi Amponsah after trial.



Accounting for the difference in a jail term, Mrs Amponsah said Mumuni was a first time offender.



Sergeant Yakubu Iddrisu said the complainant in the case, Mr Afortey Odai is a driver and a resident of Teshie, a suburb of Accra, while Isaac and Mumuni are both unemployed and residents of Adisadel in Cape Coast.



He said two other accused persons were at large.

He told the court that sometime in February 2020, at around 2230 hours, Mr Odai disembarked some passengers in Cape Coast and parked his vehicle around London Bridge, a suburb of Cape Coast, to discuss some issues with a friend named Mr Enoch Boadu.



The prosecution said minutes later, one of the accused unexpectedly rushed unto the complainant and his friend, attacked them with a knife and took away an infinix phone and an amount of GH₵630.00.



According to Sergeant Iddrisu, the complainant's plea for help attracted a witness who intervened by calling the Police.



He said when a Police Patrol team arrived at the scene all the attackers bolted, however, Isaac and Mumuni were found and arrested.