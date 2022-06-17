0
Menu
News

Ex-convict handed six year jail term for stealing mobile phones

Jailhjj Nffv File photo of a person behind bars

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: Robert Tachie

A 22-year-old ex-convict, Kwabena Frimpong, who doubled as a mason, has been handed a six-year jail sentence for stealing an infinix note 8 and a Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phones all valued at GHC 2,250.00.

Frimpong pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him.

Stating the facts of the case, Inspector Emmanuel Asare, told the court presided over by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey, that the complainant is a computer technology officer in Accra, whiles the accused person is a mason residing at OT, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro.

He stated that on June 6, 2022, at about 12 am both parties were present at colours pub located at AB, Dormaa Ahenkro having some fun.

The Prosecutor added that the complainant who was drinking later detected theft of his infinix note 8 mobile phone and Samsung Galaxy A6 mobile phone all valued at GHC 2,250.00.

He said later he did his own investigation and detected that the accused person was the one who stole his mobile phones.

Inspector Asare told the court that he confronted the accused person, arrested him, and brought him to the Police station where he lodged a complaint against him.

He noted that during investigations the accused person admitted the offence and was charged after the Police investigation.

Source: Robert Tachie
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t