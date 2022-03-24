0
Ex-convict jailed for butchering elder brother over their mother’s estate

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

A 34-year-old man who slashed his elder brother ‘s thigh and shoulder with a cutlass over their mother’s estate at Teshie has been jailed five years by an Accra Circuit Court.

Anthony Kwabena Yeboah Twumasi was further ordered to pay compensation of GHS5,000 to his brother, Simon Nikoi Kotei, who is the complainant in the case.

Twumasi, an ex-convict, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing harm.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann however found Twumasi guilty at the end of the trial and convicted Twumasi accordingly.

The trial judge said the sentencing of Twumasi was to serve as a deterrent to like-minded persons.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated earlier that Twumasi and Kotei resided at different locations at Teshie near Accra.

Prosecution said there had been a misunderstanding between Twumasi and Kotei in relation to the renting of a room in their mother’s house.

The prosecutor said the situation had persisted and on December 1, 2021, late afternoon, the complainant went to the said mother’s house with a mason to renovate a vacant room.

It said while the renovation was ongoing, Twumasi returned from town furious, demanding the key to the room which was being renovated.

Prosecution said in the process, Twumasi inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainant’s thigh and shoulder.

Prosecution said the complainant, who bled profusely, was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where he was admitted.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Police and a Police medical form was issued to the victim. Twumasi was arrested later.

Source: GNA
