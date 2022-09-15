Ex-gratia: Abronye DC challenges Mahama to publish his bank statement

Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC) says former President John Dramani Mahama has been exposed in his rebuttal to claims of receiving GHS14 million in 2013 and GHS15 million in 2017 as ex-gratia.

This statement by the NPP communicator comes after Mahama described as “absolute lies” claims that he (Mahama) received an ex-gratia of GHS14 million in 2013 and GHS15 million in 2017.



According to Mahama, in 2013 the only payment made by the government to him in 2013 through the Accountant General was GHS230,000 as salary arrears.



The former President added that he was willing to show his bank statements to the press in his defence, adding that the only privileges he had received since leaving office was his monthly pension.



“No ex-gratia, I was paid 230,000 as salary arrears in 2013,” Mr Mahama said.



In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kwame Baffoe said the former President in his attempt to defend himself has rather been exposed.

The NPP kingpin challenged the former President to bring his bank statement to ascertain whether or not the said GH¢14 million ex-gratia was not paid into his Agricultural Development Bank Account at the Adabraka branch in 2013.



He added that the GH¢15 million ex-gratia for 2017 was a sum of all the benefits Mahama enjoys as an ex-president of Ghana and it includes his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances and salaries of his staff.



“Mahama has been exposed, that is the more reason Joyce Bawa has been quiet over the past days. If he says he pays his staff, which account does he pay the staff through.



"In 2018, Mahama came out to tell us that he is being catered for by his wife, Lordina Mahama. How can someone who is being funded by his wife be able to pay salaries of his staff.



"The bit about he, fueling his cars are all lies, he goes for money to buy fuel into his two cars every Monday and Wednesday at the Jubilee house ,” Kwame Baffoe added.