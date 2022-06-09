Ex-gratia: Our minds being diverted by ‘nonfa’ touch screen analysis – Kwaku Azar

Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare (Azar)

Togbe Afede returns GHC365,392.67 as Ex-gratia

Paul Adom-Otchere tags Togbe Afede as a hypocrite



Prof Azar wades into criticisms against Togbe Afede



Ghanaian legal luminary and senior accounting lecturer, Prof Stephen Kwaku Asare (Kwaku Azar) has stated that the attention of Ghanaians has been diverted from the substance of the recent action by the former Council of State Member, Togbe Afede XIV.



While the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of Asogli Traditional Area has earned public plaudits for returning some GHC365,392.67 as ex-gratia for his service to the Council of State, some members and supporters of the current government have accused the chief of exhibiting hypocrisy.



According to the critics Togbe Afede who justified that the payment was improper for his part-time service, the chief is seeking public validation for his decision to return the Ex-gratia.



But wading into the conversation which has generated over the matter, Kwaku Azar who touts himself as an advocate of Good Governance (GoGo) has stated that the bane of Togbe Afede’s act was not to court public commendation.

According to him, the Chief by his action rather sought to prick the minds of Ghanaians about the wrongs of the Ex-gratia policy where state officials are paid lump sums at the end of their service.



“As commendable and significant as the unprecedented voluntary return of the ₵365,000 ex gratia is, it is fair to say Togbe Afede XIV did not return it because he needs our commendation."



“Rather, he returned it to draw our attention, prick our conscience, and push us to insist on the reform of a predatory emolument regime that transfers huge and outrageous amounts to a few people who volunteer to serve POOR Ghana,” Prof Azar wrote in a Facebook post.



While outlining some questions he believes Togbe Afede’s act must push Ghanaians to ask, Prof Azar pointed out that persons who seem to be beneficiaries of the Ex-gratia system have however diverted the attention of Ghanaians from focusing on the substantive matter.



“Of course, those who enjoy it do not want us to reflect and act on these questions, and so they tap into our Ghanafuo instincts, which is to give us some kotokiokos attendance register showing that Togbe does not regularly attend meetings,” Prof Azar said.



The legal luminary alluded to the recent editorial by Journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere in which he tagged Togbe Afede as a hypocrite for his act.

“Then we do touch screen analysis of and argue over the attendance register why the beneficiaries eat their akomfem, drink their champagne, and laugh at the ease with which we can be distracted by nothingness!"



“How long shall they raid the treasury while we get diverted by nonfa analysis?” he questioned.



Read his full post below:



As commendable and significant as the unprecedented voluntary return of the ₵365,000 ex gratia is, it is fair to say Togbe Afede XIV did not return it because he needs our commendation.



Rather, he returned it to draw our attention, prick our conscience, and push us to insist on the reform of a predatory emolument regime that transfers huge and outrageous amounts to a few people who volunteer to serve POOR Ghana.



He wants us to ask why a retiring superior court judge retires on his current salary and collects an additional 4 months salary for each year that he has served. This means if the judge currently earns ₵20,000 a month and served for 20 years, he will get ₵1.6M ex gratia and continue to collect ₵20,000 a month in retirement.

He wants us to ask why part time public officials are paid as though they are full time employees and are then rewarded with further huge payments at the end of their service.



He wants us to ask for a full list of all ex gratia recipients along with the amounts they have received since the inception of this emolument regime.



He wants us to ask tough questions about the opportunity cost of these transfers. He wants us to discuss the fairness and sustainability of these schemes, etc.



He reminds us that we are a POOR country that can hardly meet our basic needs and is in no position to keep making these payments.



Of course, those who enjoy it do not want us to reflect and act on these questions, and so they tap into our Ghanafuo instincts, which is to give us some kotokiokos attendance register showing that Togbe does not regularly attend meetings.



Then we do touch screen analysis of and argue over the attendance register why the beneficiaries eat their akomfem, drink their champagne, and laugh at the ease with which we can be distracted by nothingness!

How long shall they raid the treasury while we get diverted by nonfa analysis?



#SALL is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament.



Da Yie!