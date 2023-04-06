Examine yourself if you are in an abusive marriage – Mrs. Fiona Antwi advises

Mrs. Fiona Antwi

Are you a married man or woman experiencing some form of abuse from your spouse? Have you examined your actions to see if there is anything you aren't doing correctly? Or does your lover simply take delight in torturing you?

Well, Mrs. Fiona Antwi, the wife of Rev. Dr. Joseph Kofi Antwi, the Clerk of the Ga West Presbytery, has advised men and women in abusive relationships to look within to see if there is anything that is not working properly.



In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on TalkLife TV, Mrs. Antwi expressed her opinion that both husbands and wives should analyze themselves to determine whether they are the source of the issues rather than perpetually placing blame on one party.



"There is a reason you are unhappy in your marriage, and often we blame either the men or the women, but we need to consider the situation from all sides. Regardless of the difficulties at stake, one must also look within," she noted.

Mrs. Fiona Antwi emphasized that rather than continually placing the blame on one partner, doing some introspection helps to identify the issues and address them.



She, however, recommended people end the relationship if their spouses continue to mistreat them or make death threats.



"I don't believe in enduring at all costs because people are always becoming irrational in today's world, therefore if your man is threatening to murder you in a relationship, I will never urge anyone to continue living in such a marriage," she said.