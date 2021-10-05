Exams leakage: Universities may consider entrance exams – Carbonu

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu

• Angel Carbonu is worried about the increasing rate of examination malpractices

• The canker, he says, has a consequence



• He opines that WAEC seems to be handicapped in finding a solution



The president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has said with the current leakages of examination questions from the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), universities may consider entrance exams before admitting students.



According to him, exams malpractice is getting more complicated and systemized.



He explained that with the worsening leakages of exams, the validity and sanctity of certificates will be questioned.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News, Angel Carbonu said “[These leakages] put the integrity and the sanctity of certifications in question… When the universities in Ghana begin to question the validity and sanctity of our exam, I will not be surprised that in the near future, the various councils of the universities will take a decision where students write entrance exam before they get into the universities.”



He added that the examination council seems to be handicapped in dealing with the issue.



“How come that WAEC is being found incapable of finding a solution to this? Maybe WAEC systems are so weak to the extent that it is unable to identify the problem and solve the problem taking into account the fact that there is a sophisticated technology operating outside WAEC”, he added.



The frequent leakage of examination questions has become a worry to Ghanaian and other stakeholders.



This year, 5 papers were leaked. Two examination papers, consequently, had to be cancelled and re-scheduled.