Excavator falls from a long trailer vehicle, 25-year-old driver killed

The deceased lost his life in a terrible accident on Sunday the 28th of August 2022.

A 25-year-old young man identified as Alhassan Yussif, an excavator driver, working with a construction firm in the West Mamprusi Municipality called Mawums Company Limited, lost his life in a terrible accident on Sunday the 28th of August 2022.



The incident happened at Kparigu in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region between the hours of 3 PM and 4 PM when the deceased had been tasked with driving the excavator into a long trailer vehicle for it to be transported to a different location.



Sources uncovered that the deceased master asked him not to jump out of the excavator after it had offset from the trailer truck, but the deceased, out of fear, jumped down before the excavator, which fell on his waist and killed him instantly.

The company is currently constructing two different roads in the West Mamprusi Municipality, four in the Mamprugu Madurai District, and other similar developmental projects are being executed in the North East Region.



As the Islamic tradition demands, his remains were buried immediately at Kparigu after an autopsy was conducted at the Walewale Government Hospital.