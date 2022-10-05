0
Excessive alcohol intake causes breast cancer - Dr Annobil

Wed, 5 Oct 2022

The Founder and CEO of Mansowa Herbal Clinic, Dr. Anobbil Gyateh, has disclosed that drinking alcohol excessively can cause breast cancer.

According to him, research has proven that women who drink alcohol a lot stand a chance of getting breast cancer.

"I know many Ghanaians will be surprised by this research. Yes, indeed, women who drink a lot of alcohol can easily get breast cancer so as we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we will create awareness and introduce free health screening at all our branches across the country," he said.

Dr. Annobil added that his outfit apart from giving the free health screening will offer ultrasound scans, massaging, reflexology, detoxification, general laboratory test, and quantum scans to all those who would avail themselves.

Mansowa Herbal Clinic under Dr. Anobil Gyateh has chalked many successes and continues to extend its health services to the rural areas as part of ensuring citizens defeat sicknesses such as Malaria, prostrate enlargement, typhoid, and other diseases.

Dr Gyateh Annobil is currently pursuing Masters In Public Health at the Ensign Global College campus in Kpong-Ghana.

Source: Dickson Boadi
