Excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, others identified as cause of weekend crashes - NRSA

There was also an accident that claimed two lives at Odododiodio area

Many died in road accidents in the Eastern region

NRSA commiserates with families who lost loved ones in weekend accidents



NRSA calls on IGP for more police visibility



The National Road Safety Authority has expressed disquiet over the numbers of fatal road accidents that happened in parts of the country over the past weekend.



In a statement signed by the Corporate Affairs Unit of the NRSA, it said that while the Authority is greatly worried about the accidents that have led to 17 reported deaths, it has identified excessive speeding and other reasons as causes of the crashes.



“The Authority regrets the number of road traffic crashes recorded last weekend. Four (4) separate road crashes occurred in the Eastern, Oti and Greater Accra regions leading to 17 reported deaths with several cases of injuries among others.



“Preliminary investigations indicated that excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, inattentiveness, disabled vehicles and fatigue are the critical contributory factors to the crashes recorded,” the statement read in part.

While commiserating with the families who have been affected, the NRSA wished all the injured speedy recovery.



Investigations have also been initiated into the crashes, the Authority said.



NSRA added that it will intensify its campaign against road accidents, calling on the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to send out more men onto high-risk corridors to help enforce traffic regulations.



“In the interim, the Authority is scaling up the 'Stay Alive' campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes. Further, Road Safety Inspectors have been deployed at major transport terminals to ensure compliance to road safety directives on two drivers per long-distance route and the use of vehicle logbooks, among others.



“To complement these efforts, the Authority appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for an increased presence of the police on high-risk corridors to help enforce traffic regulations, including excessive speeds by drivers,” it added.



The NRSA statement however noted that beside these road crashes, there had been a significant reduction in the statistics of road crashes in the first two months of the year.

“The Authority has noted that, despite the frequent occurrence of the road traffic crashes, its resultant injuries and death have declined by 3.7% and 9.2% respectively in the month of January and February, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.



“However, the last few days have seen a rise in crashes which may not necessarily mean a rise in crashes or crises situation,” the statement said.



The past weekend saw four (4) major accidents at Jasikan-Bowri Kyirahene, in the Oti Region, where three (3) people died; Achimota Overhead on the N1 in the Greater Accra Region, where no deaths were recorded but two (2) people sustained injuries; Oframase near Nkawkaw, also in the E/R, where five (5) people died; and one at Asuboi, also in the E/R, where nine (9) people died.



