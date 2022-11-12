1
Exclude party officials in the payment of fees for membership ID cards – NPP directs

John Boadu 19 NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The leadership of the governing New Patriotic (NPP) has directed all its regional and constituency branches to stop the collection of payments and other administrative charges for the issuance of membership cards.

This was contained in a memo issued by the General Secretary to all regional, and constituency executive committees.

It follows a pledge by the Vice President to lead the fundraising efforts to provide and pay for the full cost of membership cards for all Polling Station Executives, Electoral area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, Regional Executives, Council of elders and Patrons.

Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia made the promise on November 9, 2022, when he paid a working visit to the party’s Headquarters.

The Vice President’s visit, according to the Chief Scribe was part of the party’s initiative to bridge the gap between government and the party.

