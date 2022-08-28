Exercise restraint; Akufo-Addo will lead us to the promised land - COKA appeals to Ghanaians

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman aspirant

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, a former Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman aspirant has called on Ghanaians to exercise restraint with the government amid an economic downturn.

According to him, the government is well aware of the current economic hardship and the NPP government is committed to bringing the economy back to normalcy.



He assured Ghanaians that the Nana Addo-led administration is working assiduously to take the nation to the promised land.



“We shall definitely get to the Promised Land before 2024. Let’s all bear with the government and contribute our quota towards the economic recovery agenda,” he added.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who is also the immediate past Kwabre South constituency Chairman further advocated for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold an early congress to elect Flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



This according to him, would go a long way to help the party address all challenges quickly that would emerge from the contest.

He, therefore, appealed to the newly elected National Executives of the Party to petition NEC to consider early congress instead of the one year to the elections when the party is in government as stipulated in the party’s constitution.



Chairman COKA as he is affectionately called in the political space made the call during an exclusive interview with Nhyira 104.5 FM, a local-based radio station in Kumasi on Friday, 26th August 2022 as monitored by Broadcastergh.com.



COKA who doubles as the former Chairman of the Association of NPP constituency Chairmen emphasized that NPP will 'break the 8'.



“I’m telling you that whatever it takes to break the 8 is being worked on," he said.



According to him, they (the NPP) have started working on all identifiable challenges so far.

He told the host of the show that, “by the next two years you see me here we will be talking about our third term victory. We’re doing everything to avoid apathy that affected us(NPP) in 2008."



On the cedi depreciation, Chairman COKA again called on all Ghanaians especially traders to stop buying dollars locally to reduce the pressure on the cedi.



He said, “we all have a role to play as far as the cedi depreciation is concerned. Our Businessmen and women need to stop trading or buying dollars in their transactions in order to reduce pressure on the dollar."



He lamented that there are some people who deliberately create panic in the system regarding dollar transactions and this needs to be stopped.



The former Kwabre South constituency Chairman of NPP also admonished Ghanaians to patronize made-in-Ghana goods.

“Let’s all focus on made-in Ghana goods if we’re really determined to fight the cedi depreciation war,” he added.



In his view on the call on Nana Addo to reshuffle his appointees, Chairman COKA said Nana Addo is a listening President, who like a good coach has his eyes on every player for his formation for any game.



"At times, the spectators may be calling for the change of a particular player but the coach refuses because of the results he is also expecting from his formation, so like President Nana Akufo-Addo, let's allow the coach (Nana Addo) to continue his work,” he stated.