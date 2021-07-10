Exhume bodies of Ejura shooting victims to uncover the truth – Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

• Kweku Baako believes retrieving the bullets that killed the victims is key in determining who killed them

• The two victims were buried without autopsy because their colleagues threatened to burn down the Ejura Government Hospital



• The police and military have claimed that the protestors carried guns and also fired shots during the clash



Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, is calling for the exhumation of the bodies of persons who lost their lives a few weeks ago when a protest in Ejura turned chaotic.



He says this is the best way to determine who killed the victims.



His call comes after the Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensah Manye, told the Justice Koomson Committee that he wasn’t able to carry out an autopsy on the victims of the Ejura shooting.

This, he said, was because some angry youth of Ejura besieged the hospital, threatening violence and arson if the corpses of their deceased colleagues were not released to them for burial.



Reacting to this on Newsfile on JoyNews, Kweku Baako, however, stated that the most critical evidence in determining who killed the victims can only be found on the victims’ bodies.



“We may have to go and exhume them. So we can’t find the bullets that killed them? It’s a critical requirement that the bullet that killed them must be available because then we’ll be able to tell which gunshot that bullet," he said on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.



“If we are not going to get the bullets that killed them because of a certain emergency situation, and so we’ve buried the bullets together with the human bodies, my goodness, what are we doing? This is an exercise in futility then.”



Kweku Baako further shot down claims by the military and police that some of the protestors had guns and fired at them. He said the security agencies have failed to provide evidence to support their claims.

“It cannot be true. Look, we’ve seen different types of videos. They were armed, maybe machetes, knives, sticks, but nobody can convince me that they were armed with weapons firing at the Military and the Police. So I cannot be convinced,” he said.



“If it were true, I can bet you that before they went to the Committee, they’d have done that crime scene management and in the process, would have located shells which would have been part and parcel of their defence. Unfortunately, they don’t have it; they didn’t send it because it didn’t exist,” he added.



The two victims lost their lives on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, when some youth of Ejura Sekyedumase who were protesting clashed with the military and police.



