10
Menu
News

Exodus: Lack of speciality institutions pushing doctors out – Nsiah Asare

Anthony Nsiah Asare8 Presidential Advisor on Health, Nsiah Asare

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare, has stated that the exodus of doctors from the country is not primarily due to issues of remuneration.

Instead, he emphasised that many doctors who choose to leave after completing their training do so because they aspire to become specialists.

Dr Nsiah Asare highlighted the availability of numerous specialized institutions that could train these young doctors who desire to specialize.

He refuted the notion that doctors are leaving solely due to inadequate compensation during an interview on The Probe on Sunday, July 2, 2023, aired on Joy News Channel in Accra.

According to him, the lack of local specialist training opportunities acts as a discouragement for young doctors.

Drawing from his personal experience, Dr Nsiah Asare empathised with the challenges faced by medical officers, showing that he understands their aspirations

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll