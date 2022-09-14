Expatriate detained for using Office of President sticker without authorization

Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan was using an unauthorised sticker from the Office of the President

A foreign national identified as Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan, has been detained by the police at Accra Airport for driving a vehicle with an unauthorized sticker of the Office of the President on it.

The man was also stopped for using a siren on his vehicle when he did not have the authorization to.



In a video credited to Citi News and shared on Twitter, the man, who was heard speaking with one of the MTTD officials who detained him, admitted to using the siren while trying hard to defend why.



“We use it when it is needed,” he said.



The expatriate further explained that he only turned on his strobe lights and siren when he noticed that there was an ambulance that needed to move.

“The ambulance was there, it wasn’t moving. I was stopping like the other people but because no one was moving, I put on my siren, I blocked the road for him to pass and then I went after him, just to help the ambulance to move,” he added.



The vehicle was eventually impounded after the police identified that the expatriate was driving with a sticker of the Office of the President without authorization.



